Tom Holland dives into treasure-hunting with Mark Wahlberg

A new trailer for 'Uncharted' has hit the Internet. Starring Tom Holland in the main role of Nathan Drake, the film is based on the popular 'PlayStation' exclusive action-adventure video-game series developed by 'Naughty Dog', a Sony-owned company.

'Naughty Dog' is also behind 'The Last of Us' series, which is being adapted by 'HBO' into a series.

The film, directed by 'Zombieland' helmer Ruben Fleischer, is a prequel to the game series and tells Nathan's origin story. A treasure hunter on the lines of 'Indiana Jones' and 'Tomb Raider', the film will reveal how he got into treasure-hunting and met his long-time partner and father figure Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, essayed by Mark Wahlberg.

While it is not known what to expect from the story as the film covers the hitherto unexplored part of Nathan's life, this trailer promises a movie that intends to be its own thing apart from giving nods to the game world.

The 'Uncharted' games are extremely cinematic in their presentation and fans of the series believed it would not be a very difficult task to translate them to the medium.

And if the new trailer is any indication, viewers are going to see a lot of them. The film looks action-packed and the dynamic between Nathan and Sully looks fun.