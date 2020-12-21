Tom facing memory loss amid terminal brain tumour treatment

London: 'The Wanted' front-man Tom Parker made the revelation that he recently started experiencing memory loss after undergoing rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy for his condition of inoperable brain tumour.

The 32-year-old singer, who is best known for being the lead vocalist of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, had announced his grade four glioblastoma tumour diagnosis in October 2020.

In a video on his 'Instagram Stories', Parker said that he was forgetting things which he had 'just done' as a result of the treatment.

"As some of you know, I have been through chemo and radio, have not I? Which was pretty god-damn brutal, but some of the side effects from the chemo and radio are you get bad memory loss," he said.

The singer, who is the husband of popular TV personality Kelsey Hardwick, added that while he struggles to remember the events of the day, he does not forget presents for their elder child.

"But it is the weirdest thing because like, I will go to (Hardwicke), 'What did I just do?' But I can remember stuff like this..." shared Tom.