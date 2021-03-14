Tom dreams to play James Bond

London: Hollywood actor Tom Holland said that if he ever gets an opportunity to play iconic spy James Bond, he would be more than happy to take up the role.

During an appearance on the UK radio programme 'Heart', the 'Spider Man' star said that he would join the race to play a younger version of Agent 007.

"It would be an actual dream come true. I have got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. 'Spider-Man' is an absolute delight and privilege to play but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond, you best believe I would be there. It is what it is. We will have to wait and see," shared the 24-year-old actor.

Daniel Craig is set to bid adieu to James Bond after 'No Time to Die', which is slated to be released on October 8.

Several actors from Henry Cavill, Idris Elba to James Norton have been pegged to take on the mantle as Bond following Craig's exit from the long-running franchise.