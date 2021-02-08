To a new beginning

Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place announces the reopening of 'Empress of China', which is known for its authentic Chinese flavours and old-world charm. The fine-dining Chinese speciality restaurant boasts of an elegant and spacious private dining room with an attached lawn that provides a stunning view of the famous Lotus Temple and also makes guests close to nature.



'Empress of China' epitomes the magic of authentic Chinese delicacies and brings out distinctive and contrasting flavours of the three main provinces namely – Sichuan, Yunnan and Hunan.

Restaurant's Master Chef Tenzin Losel along with his team has curated a gourmet menu offering ample options all for food connoisseurs. Empress of China's specialities include Beijing Duck, Szechuan Red Snapper, Salt Baked Chicken, Empress Dim Sum Platter, Empress Corn Cake, Steamed Jasmine Chocolate among others.

"In light of the current situation, we are following all protocols to keep the place hygienically clean and safe for all our guests and team members. We are taking all safety precautions and ensuring safe distancing so that our patrons feel the same warmth and comfort while enjoying their favourite food at Eros Hotel – General Manager, Davinder Juj".

Chef Tenzin, Hotel Manager Nitin along with all the staff members are working fearlessly and tirelessly during the pandemic to serve the guests in the restaurant, which was packed a day after reopening.