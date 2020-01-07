Timothee to play musician Bob in biopic
Los Angeles: Actor Timothee Chalamet is set to play legendary musician Bob Dylan in an untitled musical biopic from director James Mangold.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on the book 'Dylan Goes Electric' by Elijah Wald.
The Fox Searchlight feature will chart the Nobel Prize winner's switch from folk to rock music.
Dylan is also attached to executive produce the project with Mangold. Jay Cocks penned the screenplay.
Fox has secured the music rights as well.
Dylan's longtime manager Jeff Rosen will produce with Mangold, Veritas Entertainment Group's Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, as well as Automatik's Fred Berger and The Picture Company's Alex Heineman. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona will exec produce.
This will be another biopic for Mangold after racing drama Ford v Ferrari.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Patricia to star in drama series 'Severance'7 Jan 2020 3:28 PM GMT
'Do you want me to get beaten up at home?'7 Jan 2020 3:28 PM GMT
Bale to star in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'7 Jan 2020 3:27 PM GMT
Timothee to play musician Bob in biopic7 Jan 2020 3:27 PM GMT
Sussanne's vacay pics with family7 Jan 2020 3:25 PM GMT