'Time to stand with our sisters'

New Delhi: Hours after a protest broke out at a private university in Punjab's Mohali over 'rumours' that some objectionable videos of women students were recorded, Sonu Sood said what happened was 'unfortunate' and urged people to behave responsibly.

Students at Chandigarh University campus, located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road, held a protest over 'rumours' that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded, said police.

Sood, who hails from Chandigarh, asked people to stand with 'our sisters'.

"Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It's time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible," the 49-year-old actor tweeted.

The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.