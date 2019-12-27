'Time to show angry young women on screen'

Mumbai: Gopi Puthran, who made his directorial debut with Mardaani 2, says the film's aim is to show a mirror to the society about its treatment of women through an 'angry young woman' narrator.

The universe of Mardaani is bold in terms of its narrative as it deals with topics such as human trafficking, child prositution to rape.

"We are talking about stories of women, the issues that women face and deep inside about their life in the thriller format. These are the core values of Mardaani," told Puthran.

"In the 70s, we had Amitabh Bachchan doing the angry young man, it is time for an angry young woman, who speaks about her issues. There is an audience, which is ready to take the stories of today's angry young women. The time is right for this universe to evolve. We need to incorporate more relevant topics, subjects and themes," he added.

Puthran said there are plans to make the third part in the Mardaani franchise but the team has not started work on it yet.

"Let's see what could be another subject that will resonate with women."

From being an assistant director and a writer on Mardaani (2014).