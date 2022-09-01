Tiger Shroff was heartbroken after 'Heropanti 2' flopped

Tiger Shroff has been the star of many blockbusters. However, his recent release 'Heropanti 2' was panned by critics and the audience and this left him rather heartbroken, as he said during his recent appearance on 'Koffee with Karan' season seven. The actor also revealed that he is an 'emotional eater'.

Shroff has scored numerous blockbusters over the years, including the 'Baaghi' franchise and 'Student of the Year 2', so his recent box-office failure hit him rather hard.

During the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan', host Karan Johar asked about the recent 'setback' without taking the film's name and revealed that when he met Tiger, he was very sad.

"I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I'm just a very extreme person. I wouldn't say I sacrificed a lot because I like what I do and I don't have a social life and too many friends," shared Tiger, to which Karan added, "You did a lot of failure eating."

Tiger agreed and said, "I'm an emotional eater."

Kriti was surprised on hearing this and said that it didn't show during their 'Ganpath' shooting and said that he 'masks it' really well. During the conversation, Tiger also added that his validation comes from the box office.