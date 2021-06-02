Tiger, Disha in trouble for heading out amid lockdown

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Patani landed up in trouble recently when they headed out amid the lockdown in the city. According to a news report, the Bollywood actors were pulled over by Mumbai Police in a car drive on June 1.

Both stars are rumoured to be dating for a while now. According to a news report, Tiger and Disha were stopped by the Mumbai Police when they were enjoying a car drive in Bandra. The report mentioned that the rumoured couple was stopped during the second round at Bandstand in Mumbai's Bandra. As per the report, a source revealed that both were enjoying a peaceful drive in Bandra after their gym session.

In pictures reported, the 'Flying Jatt' star was sitting in the back seat of the car. Disha, on the other hand, was sitting in the front seat of the car. When the police officials stopped the actor's car, they checked their Aadhar cards and completed other required formalities.