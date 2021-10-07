Ranveer Singh said that his decision to make TV debut as a host with 'The Big Picture' had nothing to do with the prevailing situation of the Hindi film industry where movies were not released theatrically due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Singh said that even as theatres across the country were shut due to the pandemic in 2020 and later opened in phases, his film work was not halted.

"This decision (to debut on TV) did not have anything to do with the fact that films were not getting screened. I shot films, including Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' throughout the first and the second lockdown. That work was on," he said.

Singh added, "But this was an independent decision, not because 'Oh that is not happening, so let me do this'. This was a clear decision based on the format which excited me. We are onto something good."

Ranveer was speaking at a press conference for the upcoming quiz show, which will start airing on 'Colors' from October 16.

With theatres finally opening in the country, the industry will get some respite, Singh said.

"It has been a difficult phase for the film industry. Theatres were shut for so long. But the good news is that they will finally open. I'm excited, grateful. For our film people - producers, exhibitors, distributors, anyone connected to the showbiz - who had to face a tough time, things are looking up," the 36-year-old actor said.

Recently, the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of cinema halls from October 22, opening the floodgates for the announcements of release dates of various Hindi films.

Singh himself has three releases lined up, starting with 'Sooryavanshi', scheduled to hit the screens during Diwali, followed by cricket drama '83' on Christmas and Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' for February 2022.