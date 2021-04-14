This Navratri, enjoy a palatable satvik cuisine at 'The Imperial'

'1911 RESTAURANT' at 'The Imperial' brings satvik cuisine in a traditional thali for a satiating dining experience while you fast during the Navratras. Our chefs have put together delicious offerings from the temple cuisine featuring Sabudana kheer, Samak ki khichdi, Pethe ki sabzi, jeera aaloo, palak paneer, kuttu ke pakode/poodi, Kaju badam ki sabzi, paneer tikka, sabudana tikki and more for you to devour a wholesome meal.

Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, 'The Imperial' said, "Navratri food is very different as compared to a North Indian thali. Different states and communities eat and fast according to their believed customs and traditions. For the 'Navratra Special Thali' at '1911 Restaurant' at 'The Imperial', we have tried to combine all the essential components used during fasting to keep the meal salubrious and healthy while also offering the right mix of proteins and carbohydrates."

"During fasting at home, one should eat multiple meals in a minimum quantity. This will help keep blood sugar levels adequate and energy levels optimum. Amaranth, one of the most promising alternate foods is the best protein origin one can take while fasting. Make amaranth porridge with milk or cook like porridge with lots of vegetables. Combine high carbohydrates food like sago pearls and potatoes, which are mostly used in fasting with healthy vegetables like bottle guard, spinach, sweet potato etc," he added.

"Also try to roast, grill or bake vegetables instead of deep-frying them. Samak rice is very easy to digest and can be taken in the form of kheer or pulao. Control those evil sugar strong desires by adding dates in Samak rice kheer, apple kheer and fruits raita or replace sugar with honey or jaggery. Observe fasting in such a way that you detoxify and clean your system," the chef further shared.