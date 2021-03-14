This is shameful and heartbreaking: Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra took to social media to talk about the recent incident involving a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artist accusing a 'Zomato' delivery executive of assault. The 'Ishaqzaade' star urged the delivery service to look into the matter and find out the truth.

"'Zomato India', please find and publicly report the truth. If the gentleman is innocent and I believe he is, please help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking. Please let me know how I can help," she wrote.

The model-turned-makeup artist had posted a video on social media, in which she claimed that the delivery agent had punched her.

'Zomato' has temporarily suspended the delivery agent and is covering his legal costs. The company is also covering the medical expenses of the artist.