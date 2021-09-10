Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently turned author with the launch of her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. The book acts as a guide for to-be mommies and offers insight into pregnancy and motherhood, based on the actor's personal experiences during the same journey. One can find extensive discussions on topics like sex, libido, mood swings, weight gain, C-sections, surrogacy and many others in the book.

In a recent chat with an international daily, Kareena opened up on why she chose to deliberately address these issues in her maiden book. She openly discussed a lot of topics otherwise considered taboo in the entertainment industry and Indian society at large.

Speaking about the same to 'The Guardian', Kareena said, "Nobody wants to talk about belching and swollen feet and not feeling sexy enough, hair loss, or getting such bad mood swings because you do not even feel like talking. That is why we talk about sex in the book. Most women in India get scared to address this issue. But these are things that we should be talking about."

The 'Jab We Met' star also talked at length about her very public pregnancies, during which she continued working on projects, advertising campaigns, shared photos on social media and even attended parties.

"It was not about challenging society in India as much as I wanted to try to normalise things. Pregnancy is pretty common, so why are we trying to hide pregnancy behind the curtain?" she asked.