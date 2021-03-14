Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who celebrated his birthday on March 14, turned 56. His '3 Idiots' co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to her 'Instagram' handle to wish him on his special day.

The 'Jab We Met' star also shared a stunning unseen picture of Aamir from their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. In the picture, the birthday boy could be seen sitting on a chair while dressed as a Sikh and flaunting his million-dollar smile.

"Happy birthday my Lal. There will never be another like you. I cannot wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film," Kareena captioned the post.

The upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan and it is self-produced by Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump'. The Aamir and Kareena

starrer is slated to hit the

big screens on Christmas this year.