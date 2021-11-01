A film announcement of 2021 that made it to the headlines for weeks is Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Jee Le Zaraa'. Bringing together three female superstars of Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar returns to direction with this road trip film about three girls. The quirky announcement and the post by Priyanka Chopra after the big reveal with Katrina and Alia went on to trend for days a few months ago.

A conversation, Farhan said, "I am overjoyed at the response to the announcement. It shows that there is space for stories about girls going out and doing their thing," he said.

He further revealed that he plans to begin production of 'Jee Le Zaraa' by the latter part of 2022.

On making a film about three women, penned by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Farhan told the daily that films about women must be made to show the importance of a creative balance.

"Whether it is a drama, comedy or thriller, there should be films made about women. That balance is healthy for the creative world. Where you have the male point of view, you also have the female point of view on things. Emotionally, the construct of the two is similar (on a certain plane) yet different. To see the world through women's eyes is important in popular culture. The more we embrace it, the healthier it will be for society," he shared.

Talking about 'Jee Le Zaraa', the announcement of the film came with a video featuring Alia, Katrina and Priyanka. It hinted at the girls going out together for a road trip. The film is being penned by Reema Kagti, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar and it will be backed by 'Excel Entertainment'. The film is expected to release in 2023.