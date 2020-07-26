'There is a whole gang working against me'

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman revealed that the reason he has been doing less work in Bollywood over the years is that certain people in the Hindi film industry have constantly been spreading rumours about him, denting his chances of getting good work.

The subject came up when Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films, during an interaction on the FM station 'Radio Mirchi'.

"I do not say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours," replied the composer.

Rahman's latest score is for 'Dil Bechara', the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film that was released on OTT on July 24. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and has been winning applause for its hummable tunes.

"When Mukesh came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening," said Rahman.