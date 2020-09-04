There is a way to speak: Kubbra

The growing toxicity of social media is getting to many people and joining the list of actors voicing this concern is Kubbra Sait, who urged everyone to "avoid spreading hate" in such difficult times.

"I'm saying this probably for the hundredth time that right now we do not need anything but kindness. Just be good, be responsible. It takes nothing," she said.

In August, Sait supported the suspension of a 'Twitter' account named 'Team Kangana Ranaut', for accusatory posts targeting leading actors. When the account questioned the 'Sacred Games' actor and said that "you're a friend", Sait clarified by replying that "this is not personal" and highlighted that the account "has been toxic".

Elaborating on that, the actor said, "Yes, I did report that account because somewhere I felt Kangana's spokesperson was going wrong and unnecessarily stirring up a storm. I never said 'Team Kangana Ranaut' is Kangana Ranaut the actor, but the former does have the validation of the latter, right? When you have a huge following, you also have a bigger responsibility!"

On August 21, the 'Manikarnika' star had announced that she was joining 'Twitter', on which Sait commented, "I do not have much to say now. Let things play out the way they are. Right now I just want to concentrate on my work. I said what I had to say already. The intention was never to pass on any judgements."