After making waves on the coveted international radio airplay charts among some of the biggest global music stars with his last few releases, Vineet released his next single titled 'i Pray' on June 1, 2021. The new single, that leans into the power of prayer marked Vineet's foray into the genre of Hip-Hop.



The NCR-based artist announced the release of his new track soon after he achieved a rare feat in early May when he became one of the few artists to have not one but two tracks ('So New' and 'Jab the World') in the top 20 of the 'DRT Top 50 Rock Airplay' charts (among the likes of 'Evanescence', 'Kings of Leon', 'Foo Fighters', 'Imagine Dragons' and 'AC/DC').

The mid-tempo motivational single, 'i Pray', is more inclined towards the practice rather than preach approach. This hip-hop melody with a wide stereo sound design is cased in the trap style.

Describing the track as one's form of personal prayer embedded in an easy-flowing hip-hop groove, which would remind the listeners, Vineet said, "There is a shiny life force inside the song."

"Prayer is the only way to connect to the life force inside each one of us with the larger source of life that created us all. It is the engine that jump-starts optimism and prayer is hardly religious. It is the most honest conversation one can have with oneself and optimism just like a prayer is 'O2 for the soul'," he added.