There are so many false narratives about my family: Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner shot to global stardom in the reality TV series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', but she thinks the public has an inaccurate perception of them.

"There are so many false narratives about us. So many people think they have you figured out when they don't even know half of it. It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and am like, 'I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?' Everything else is just noise," she said.

She confessed to feeling 'extremely overworked' in her early twenties and admitted that stepping back has done 'wonders' for her.

Speaking on the 'On Purpose' podcast, Jenner shared, "The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn't stop until I was 24, then I was like, 'Okay I think I need to take it back a notch.' There were core five years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in."

Kendall ultimately decided to make her well-being her number one priority.

She admitted that her new approach has transformed her life.

"I just wasn't happy anymore, so I had to set those boundaries for myself. I need to start saying no when I can and start prioritising myself and my well-being. It has done wonders to me," she said.