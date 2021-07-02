Theater actor Arvind Rathod passes away
On July 1, noted Gujarati film and theater actor Arvind Rathod breathed his last at his residence in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, of age-related complications.
A native of Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, Rathod was 83 and is survived by his niece-in-law Jagruti and her son Rhythm.
"Uncle was bed-ridden for some time now. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago but had recovered. However, due to age-related issues, he was bed-ridden after that," revealed Jagruti.
Rathod was unmarried and after leaving acting in Mumbai, he had shifted to Ahmedabad with his nephew.
Known for his roles as a
villain in Gujarati films, Rathod was also popular in Gujarati theater. He had acted in Hindi films as well. Before starting
his career as an actor, Rathod had worked as a photojournalist.