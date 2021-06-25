'India International Centre' (IIC) is organising a lecture by Ambassador Thomas R Pickering, to mark the centenary year of Ambady Krishnan Damodaran.

Titled 'The World from 1954', the talk will be held as an online webinar on June 29, 2021, at 6:30 pm and will be chaired by N N Vohra, President, IIC. The ambassador will talk about how the world and its future appeared in 1952 when he and Damodaran used to be classmates at the Fletcher School of Law and Democracy, Boston, the USA.

A K Damodaran (1921-2012) was one of the doyens of Indian diplomacy and a freedom fighter. An Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1953 batch, he retired in 1980 and turned his formidable intellect towards scholarship by penning and editing books on India's foreign policy.