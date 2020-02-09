The Wild Wild West actor Robert died at 84
Los Angeles: Veteran actor Robert Conrad, best known for playing Secret Service agent James West in 1960s' CBS series 'The Wild Wild West', has died at the age of 84.
"He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts," family spokesman Jeff Ballard told People magazine.
Conrad died of heart failure in Malibu, California, a little less than a month before his 85th birthday, Ballard added.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 1935, Conrad came to Los Angeles in 1958 and found instant success courtesy a recurring role on 1959 TV show 'Hawaiian Eye'.
His next show was 'The Wild Wild West' (1965 - 1969) and Conrad's performance as James West was well-received by the audience.
Conrad also starred as real-life World War II pilot Major Greg Pappy Boyington on NBC's 1976-78 period drama 'Baa Baa Black Sheep', one of the first series created by Stephen J. Cannell.
His last film was 2002's in Dead Above Ground.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kriti starts second schedule of Mimi9 Feb 2020 3:25 PM GMT
The Wild Wild West actor Robert died at 849 Feb 2020 3:24 PM GMT
Paz Vega to star in and produce comedy series9 Feb 2020 3:23 PM GMT
Kartik thrilled about his first action movie9 Feb 2020 3:21 PM GMT
Vicky reveals all on dating Katrina9 Feb 2020 3:20 PM GMT