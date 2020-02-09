The Wild Wild West actor Robert died at 84

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Robert Conrad, best known for playing Secret Service agent James West in 1960s' CBS series 'The Wild Wild West', has died at the age of 84.

"He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts," family spokesman Jeff Ballard told People magazine.

Conrad died of heart failure in Malibu, California, a little less than a month before his 85th birthday, Ballard added.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 1935, Conrad came to Los Angeles in 1958 and found instant success courtesy a recurring role on 1959 TV show 'Hawaiian Eye'.

His next show was 'The Wild Wild West' (1965 - 1969) and Conrad's performance as James West was well-received by the audience.

Conrad also starred as real-life World War II pilot Major Greg Pappy Boyington on NBC's 1976-78 period drama 'Baa Baa Black Sheep', one of the first series created by Stephen J. Cannell.

His last film was 2002's in Dead Above Ground.