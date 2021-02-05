'The White Tiger' gets nominated in 7 categories

Priyanka Chopra was elated as she got nominated under the best-supporting actress category for 'British Academy of Film and Television Arts 2021' for her film 'The White Tiger'.

Besides her nomination, the 'Netflix original' got nominated under six categories – best film, best director, leading actor, adapted screenplay, cinematography and editing. She also shared the nomination list on her 'Instagram Story'.

"Wow! I have all the feels for our beautiful film 'The White Tiger," wrote Priyanka, had played the character of Pinky in the film.

Ramin Bahrani was nominated under the best director category. Adarsh Gourav was nominated for the leading actor award and Paolo Carnera got nominated under the adapted screenplay category.

The movie narrated a story of a bond between individuals of two different societal status; the movie premiered on January 22, 2021.

Cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra took to her 'Twitter' handle after news of Priyanka being nominated under supporting actress BAFTA 2021 long list hit the Internet.

"Ladies and gentlemen, meet my BAFTA long list sister. I mean that I cannot wait for this to happen," tweeted Parineeti.