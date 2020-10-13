'The Wanted' lead vocalist Tom has brain tumour

Tom Parker, the lead vocalist of the British-Irish boy band 'The Wanted' got diagnosed with a brain tumour. The singer shared the news with fans on his verified 'Instagram' account.

"Hey guys, you know that we have both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it is time to tell you why. There is no easy way to say this, but I have sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment. We are all absolutely devastated, but we are going to fight this all the way. We just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It is going to be a tough battle, but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this," the singer wrote on 'Instagram'.