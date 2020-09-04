The tables have turned on Prithvi in 'Hostages 2'

The trailer of 'Disney+ Hotstar' web series 'Hostages' season 2 is out. It brings back Ronit Roy as SP Prithvi Singh who can go to any length to save his wife's life, even if that means kidnapping chief minister Handa, played by Dalip Tahil.

Sudhir Mishra has once again taken the director's chair for the show along with Sachin Mamta Krishn. While Ronit Roy, Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas and Mohan Kapur will reprise their roles, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial and Kanwaljit Singh are the new additions.

Talking about the second season, Sudhir said in a statement, " 'Hostages' franchise is very close to my heart because of the unexpected nature of the narrative . Also, it is explosive, twisted and will catch everyone by surprise. As a storyteller, that is exactly the kind of work that I thrive on. 'Hostages' season two marks a journey with an intriguing turn of events and brings new faces, new secrets and new mysteries for the audience to explore and enjoy. DOP turned director Sachin Krishn has done a fantastic job."

The second season of 'Hostages' will start streaming on 'Disney+ Hotstar' from September 9.