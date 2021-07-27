'The Suicide Squad' gets release date in India

Mumbai: Studio 'Warner Bros Pictures' will release 'The Suicide Squad', directed by James Gunn, in select Indian cinema halls on August 5, according to a release issued on July 27. The DC superhero action-adventure stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis and many others.

Action fantasy feature 'Mortal Kombat', another 'Warner Bros Pictures' title that was released on April 23 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will now open in select cities on July 30.

Warner Bros' horror mystery 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It"' starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren is also slated to be released in select cities on August 13.

After a decline in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls. Theatres in Delhi opened on Monday at 50 percent occupancy.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of the theatre chain 'PVR Pictures', said he is happy that the studio has come up with a slate of films to release in Indian theatres after a slump in the cinema exhibition industry due to the pandemic-induced shutdown.

"It is heartening to know that 'Warner Bros Pictures' has announced the release dates of 'Mortal Kombat' on July 30; 'The Suicide Squad 2' on August 5 and 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' on August 13," he said.

He added, "Many states have permitted cinemas to re-open and the release of these movies in three consecutive weeks in multi-languages and multi-formats would surely give a boost to the industry by inducing moviegoers back to the big screen to enjoy these amazing films."