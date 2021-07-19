Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana said that he is excited to start the filming for his upcoming movie 'Doctor G' as the campus comedy-drama will make him relive memories of his hostel life.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, who will be playing doctors.

Khurrana, who plays Dr Uday Gupta in the film, admitted that the story of 'Doctor G' is extremely close to his heart. He is currently in Bhopal to shoot for the Junglee Pictures-backed project.

"The subject of 'Doctor G' is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It is an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time," said the 'Dream Girl' star.

The 36-year-old Chandigarh-born actor said that the film will allow him to relive 'memories of being a student and living the hostel life'.

'Doctor G' marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and 'Junglee Pictures' after their 2017 comedy 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and the National Award-winning 'Badhaai Ho' in 2018.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.