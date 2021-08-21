'The script resonated with me as a father'

OTT giant 'Netflix' released Jason Momoa-starrer 'Sweet Girl' on August 20. The film features 'Aquaman' star as a devoted family man who has to fight against all odds to save his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.

Jason Momoa shared that the script meant more to him since he is a father in real life and 'Sweet Girl' is essentially a father-daughter story.

"When I first read the script, it resonated with me as a father. It made me think about what I would do if this were to happen to me and if I was in this situation. What would I do? How would I feel about

it? What measures would I take into my own hands?" said Jason.

The premise of 'Sweet Girl' has Momoa's character dealing with the loss of his wife and his subsequent revenge on the pharmaceutical company which he holds responsible for her death.

Describing this film as an emotional roller coaster ride, he said, "Obviously, we took things far in the film and we have some amazing twists that I have never seen before, but there are some parts of this movie that just rips your heart out too."

Jason is known for playing larger-than-life characters, so this character presented a challenge to him as an actor.

"It is the hardest thing I have had to do to date. I'm playing an everyday man without any superpowers - just a guy trying to keep his family together - and it is emotional. It is a horrible feeling when a father cannot protect his family," he admitted.