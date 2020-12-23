The Park Hotels brings out 'Christmas 2020' offers

To make your Christmas merry and bright, The Park Hotels, a five-star luxury boutique hotel chain, brings the best of festive offers for its customers. During the two day celebration ( from December 24 to December 25), the hotels will provide specially curated packages and menus to the people in Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai .



At The Park Calangute, Goa, people can buy basket hampers worth Rs 999 for gifting purposes. They can also enjoy cake mixing session with Chef Edwin Soares, Executive Chef.

On December 24, people of Chennai can revel in the merry spirit of Christmas and celebrate the festivities with friends and family at Six 'O' One, The Park Hotel. They can also indulge in 'Choice Christmas Eve Feast' that will offer festive delicacies, roasts, Indian and international specials, decadent desserts and lots more, which are priced at Rs 1499 (with tax charges).

Nothing says Christmas quite like a hearty, indulgent brunch on Christmas. The 'Sleighbell Brunch' will offer the city's best choice of brunch with quintessential Christmas delicacies from nostalgic classics to contemporary specials, which will fill anyone up in the holiday spirit!

People can come to enjoy two-day elaborate Christmas dinner with scrumptious festive treats and the finest of wines with a grand Christmas Eve barbeque by the waters with live melodic music at The Park, Hyderabad. Price ranges from Rs 1,599 to Rs 1,799.

At The Park Hotel, Kolkata, people can relish the tasty buffets from seafood galore (prawns, lobster, crabs, chicken and olive terrine) with many soup delicacies and desserts (fresh strawberry trifle, blueberry cheesecake, Notun Gurer Rasogolla).

Mumbaikers can delve into the 'Sparkling Eve' feast at The Park, Navi Mumbai to explore the Chef's exclusive menu and festive beverages along with a sizzling barbeque under the starry sky. It will cost you Rs 1,199 (per person) and Rs 1,499 (per couple).