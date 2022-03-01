The Olive Expressions showcases their artwork at Awadh Art Festival

4th edition of Art fair organised by Awadh Art Festival (AAF) started on February 21, at Visual Art Gallery , India Habitat Centre and over 86 artists from all over the country showcased their artworks. Amongst these, standing tall were the 14 artists who are wives of the army officers with their exclusive artworks. Their group 'The Olive Expressions' was participating for the first time since it's inception in September 2021.The artworks of the artists army wives have been widely appreciated by eminent personalities like Sharon Lewis, Dr Aruna Vasudev, Shovna Narayan , art fans and art critics.



All the 14 artists share a common platform though unique in their own way. The artworks created by them are inspired from the diverse environs they have stayed in from time to time.Their work is not only aesthetically pleasing but also very absorbing , balanced and vibrant .

The closing ceremony of the fair took place on February 28. The occasion was graced by Veena Naravane, President AWWA. Also present on the occasion was actress Deepti Naval. The first lady of the army fraternity, who also is an art enthusiast not only appreciated the artworks of the artists but also felicitated them with a certificate. Seasoned actress Deepti Naval's painting, a portrait of her friend was on display too.