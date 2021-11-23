The new generation of actors need to work hard: Salman

Superstar Salman Khan said the era of stars would never come to an end in the film industry, but the new generation of actors need to work hard as they would not be 'handed over' the title on a platter.

Salman, along with his contemporaries like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, has remained one of the biggest stars since the 1990s and continues to dominate the box office.

The 55-year-old actor believes younger actors will have to put

in as much effort to be called superstars as they do to retain the title.

"Even I have been hearing that 'stars ka zamana khatam ho gaya hai' (the era of stars is over). For four generations I have been hearing, 'This is the last generation of stars'," he shared.

He added, "But we would not leave it for the younger generation to take it easy. We would not hand it over to them. They have to work hard like we are doing at the age of fifty plus."

The actor, who enjoys a loyal fan base, said stardom is a result of the right 'package' which involves not only film choices but also one's personality.

Salman said new actors will also have things working for them as the stardom that he enjoys would not ever be restricted to him.

"Era of superstars will never fade. We will go, someone else will come up. I do not think the era of stars will go as it will always be there. But it depends on a lot of things. Selection of movies and what you are in real life is a whole package. The younger generation will surely have their superstardom," he stated.

Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film, 'Antim', which features him as a Sikh cop.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action thriller also stars Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, as a gangster.