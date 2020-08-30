The new age book for women

The gorgeous and witty writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all set to welcome her upcoming book 'The 12 Commandments for Being a Woman' with publishing house 'Juggernaut'. Written in her quirky perceptive voice, the book promises to be an anthem for every woman.



In this funny, wise and outrageously frank book, the writer talks of lying in school about getting her periods, falling in love at eighteen with her future husband, her obsession with having a triple D bra cup, going on the world's craziest diets and accidentally getting pregnant because of a Chinese meal. And in doing so, she touches every woman's secret heart.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared his love for Tahira's book by saying, "I'm not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau's favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their faces whenever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love for Tahira."

"Downright honest and delightful with its buoyant wit, this is an all-candles-ablaze celebration of the female mind," commented Twinkle Khanna.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is an Indian writer and director. She is married to well known Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira's writing debut started in 2011 with her novel 'I Promise'.