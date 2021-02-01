'The Little Things' tops the US box office charts

Crime thriller film 'The Little Things', starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, made it to the top of the US box office charts by debuting at $4.8 million from 2,171 venues in North America. At the same time, it was available to 'HBO Max' subscribers for a monthly fee that was less than a single movie ticket in some parts of the country.

'The Little Things' is one of the 17 films from production studio 'Warner Bros.' that will premiere simultaneously in cinemas and on the 'HBO Max' streaming service.

"We are absolutely thrilled by how Warner Bros.' film 'The Little Things' is performing on 'HBO Max' as it immediately shot up to number one, where it currently remains," said 'HBO Max' executive VP and general manager Andy Forssell.

He added, "Following the breakthrough success of 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'The Little Things' shows the insatiable appetite our audience has for high quality, feature films."

Directed by John Lee Hancock, 'The Little Things' is about two police officers who try to catch a serial killer. Overseas, where 'HBO Max' is not yet available, the movie kicked off with $2.8 million from 18 countries. The R-rated action film had the strongest showing in Russia with $1.1 million in sales, followed by Saudi Arabia with $871,000.

Earlier in January, 'MGM' postponed the James Bond sequel 'No Time to Die' from April to October. That prompted rival studios to once again push their films scheduled for early 2021, such as 'Morbius', 'Ghostbusters Afterlife', 'Cinderella' and 'A Quiet Place Part II'.

It is also widely expected that 'Universal' will delay 'Fast and Furious' instalment 'F9' (set for May 28) and 'Disney' may bump the 'Marvel' adventure 'Black Widow' (set for May 7), which would clear the film calendar until at least June.