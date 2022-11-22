'The King's Affection' wins first-ever International Emmy honour

New Delhi: Period drama 'The King's Affection', starring popular stars Park Eun-bin and Rowoon, has become the first Korean-language series to win an 'International Emmy Award'.

The 20-episode show, titled 'Yeonmo' in Korean, earned the honour in the 'best telenovela' category at the 50th edition of the annual award gala. It aired on Korean broadcaster 'KBS2' and 'Netflix' in selected international regions last year.

The 'International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' also announced this on its official 'Twitter' page.

"The 'International Emmy for Telenovela' goes to 'Yeonmo' ('The King's Affection') produced by KBS, 'Arc Media', 'Monster Union' and 'Netflix'!" the tweet read.

Other nominees in the category were: 'Nos Tempos do Imperador' (Brazil), 'Two Lives' (Spain) and 'You Are My Hero' (China).

In a statement to the Korean outlet 'Soompi', Lee Geon Joon, the head of 'KBS Drama Center', said he was happy that 'The King's Affection' won the first-ever 'International Emmy' for a Korean drama.

"It's a pleasure to have the potential of Korean dramas as a whole receive recognition. I feel an immense sense of responsibility during this time when K-content is receiving so much love around the world. We will do our best so that KBS dramas can play a large role in maintaining the potential of Korean entertainment content," Lee said.

Set during the Joseon dynasty, when having twins was considered a bad omen, 'The King's Affection' followed the secret life of a princess who is posing to be the crown prince after her fraternal twin is killed in childhood.