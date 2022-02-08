'The Kashmir Files' set to release on March 11, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files', which is inspired by true events, is all set to release on March 11, 2022. The film was postponed due to the significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. So, the makers of the film decided to postpone the film.



A film, based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits, will make one feel all the emotions they went through during the tragic incident.

The makers took to their social media and posted, "Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. 'The Kashmir Files' to release on March 11, 2022."

The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under 'Zee Studios', 'IAmBuddha' and 'Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners'.

'The Kashmir Files' has an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik also known as Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain, Prakash Belawadi as Dr Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.