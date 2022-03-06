The Imperial pioneers 'Nature Trails' with 'WWF INDIA'

The Imperial, New Delhi pioneers 'Nature Trails' with 'WWF India' to celebrate 'Earth Hour 2022', a special Earth hour outdoor experience collaboration for guests. Getting up personal and close to nature, the first-ever hotel initiative is designed to get healed and restored after the hard-hitting pandemic. The trails are led by naturalist Nikhil John, a senior programme officer for WWF India's Environment Education team, who has been conducting nature trails, courses and training under the 'Nature Connect' programme that focuses on sensitising children, youth and citizens about biodiversity.



Vijay Wanchoo, senior executive vice president and GM, The Imperial, said, "This Earth Hour, we are excited to join one of the largest environmental movements in the world with 'WWF India' by not only by supporting switch off but also by organising physical 'Nature Trails', a pioneering initiative on three Saturdays in March 2022 in Central Delhi. Powered by people, the campaign will bring a sharp focus to stay connected with the environment, especially during these times. As a luxury five-star hotel, we are committed to adopting environment-friendly practices and are happy to go a step ahead to take our guests a bit closer to nature, with the support of WWF India."

He added, "Carrying forward our efforts to recycle and reduce plastic usage, we are also minimising water wastage and energy consumption across the hotel. Chosen for the 'GIFTTS Sustainability Award 2019' by 'Preferred Group', we take pride in adopting best practices to be a responsible luxury, five-star hotel and do our bit in giving back to the planet. Our 'I care program' enables us to maintain a safe environment on our premises in these tough times. So, let us stand in solidarity for the health of our planet and inspire others to be part of it. Join us in these exclusive 'Nature Trails' this March and switch off non-essential lights on March 26, 2022, at 8:30 pm IST."

Locations: Buddha Jayanti Park (March 12) and Sunder Nursery (March 26)