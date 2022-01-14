The Imperial brings back its 'Home Delivery' service

Now savour the finest international cuisines straight from 'The Imperial' kitchens at the comfort of your home. 'The Home Delivery' and 'Take Away Service' are back, offering the most sought-after Imperial dining at your address. One can indulge in classic Tuscan Italian, international favourites and Southeast Asian delights for lunch and dinner via a specially curated home delivery and takeaway menu, from the hotel's award-winning restaurants.



From classic picks to signature favourites, including some of the most popular dishes, will now be just a call away. Prepared and packaged using the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene by 'The Imperial' chefs under 'I care', the menu seeks to re-create your favourite dining experiences, at your home now with your family. These wholesome, healthy and classic dishes are delivered with unmatched safety protocols to your doorstep, with the same warm service 'The Imperial' is known for.

The iconic hotel in the city has been crafting exquisite dining experiences since time immemorial. The legacy is continued with enhanced safety protocols from preparation to packaging featuring contactless deliveries and payment processes. The home delivery option is applicable for those living within a radius of 20 kilometers and guests can either place an order via call or choose takeaway alternatively.

Guests can call at number 011-41116634 to place their orders. Delivery timings are 12 pm - 7 pm within a 20 km of radius.