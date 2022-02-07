The Imperial brings back its all-time favourite 'Sunday Brunch'

Sunday Brunch' at 1911 Restaurant is back, featuring a bouquet of global flavours, all for one of the most sought-after weekend dining experiences at The Imperial, New Delhi. As family eating-out tradition slowly sees revival, the brunch features classic international cuisines in a historic setting, overlooking verdant gardens. Lazy Sunday afternoons filled with some heartwarming conversations with loved ones over a delicious spread are what the brunch offers to the guests.



Vijay Wanchoo, Senior Executive Vice President and GM, The Imperial, said, " 'Sunday Brunch' at 1911 Restaurant is one of our most-loved dining experiences in the hotel. It is also a step forward in reviving the family eating-out culture in a safe and secure environment. Putting people and safety first, our initiative is to bring back fond memories that our guests have loved over the years, while we create some new ones for them with our promise of food safety and hygiene under 'I Care'. The recent pandemic restrictions have been quite unfavourable for the food and travel industry, so I believe this weekend brunch will certainly charm our discerning diners."

"The succulent offerings in the all-time famous 'Sunday Brunch' at 1911 Restaurant includes individually done starters and salads in small dainty portions and specially crafted healthy delights while you enjoy a lighthearted rendezvous with your loved ones. Home-cured and preserved cold meats; home-smoked duck complements the innovatively laid out deliciousness. Hand-made pasta made live and filled with the goodness of whole wheat, sugar-free desserts, dainty French pastry - Eclairs, millefeuille and more, add to the elaborate feast," shared Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial.

He added, "The decadent buffet hand-crafted by the chefs at 1911 Restaurant is designed to make sure you re-connect with friends and family, especially those who have been away in these tough times. It also features a selection of antipasti, Mediterranean mezze selection/ shawarma, live Sunday roast carvery, live grills, barbecue (seasonal), international cheese selection, international loaves of bread including gluten-free options, international selection of hot delicacies including French and Italian classics and finally a fine selection of hot Indian dishes from Pan India, to ensure you have heart-warming Sundays."

Price:

Rs 3499/- (All-inclusive per person without alcohol)

Date and Timings:

Every Sunday from

12 pm - 3 pm