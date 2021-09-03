'The idea of Taliban can't appeal to any Indian'

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, while speaking to a leading news agency, said that those who are supporting the Taliban are a 'minuscule of the Muslim population of our nation'. He also said that the 'right-wing ideology is also repressive'.

"There is an uncanny resemblance between Taliban and people who want to become like Taliban," he said.

He added, "Ironically, the right-wing uses this to promote themselves to become the same as what they are opposing and that is an interesting observation."

Moving further, Akhtar quipped, "I do not remember their statement verbatim, but by and large the sentiment was that they welcomed the return of Taliban in Afghanistan. But these people are minuscule of the Muslim population of our nation. Most of the Muslims I spoke to were shocked and appalled by such statements that were made by some."

"Today, most young Muslims in India want a good job and a good education for their children in good schools. But on the other hand, some want to believe in this kind of regressive thinking, where men and women are segregated, where the regressive mindset is promoted," admitted Javed.

The poet also stated, "But like I said, these people are a handful, so let them say what they want, they will not achieve it. The right-wing across the world want the same things. Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, some want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset, be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus."

"This is kind of a dress rehearsal for becoming like full-fledged Taliban. Of course, the Taliban is barbaric and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same," he complained.

Javed Akhtar believes that 'this country is a secular country. The idea of Taliban cannot appeal to an Indian'.

"India is a secular nation and the people along with the population is largely secular, but there are those who support organisations like the RSS and VHP and people like Golwalkar, who have the same ideology that of the Nazis of the 1930s," said the lyricist.

He further added, "The Taliban may be more empowered with weapons, but the view, outlook and ideology are mirroring each other. They must not have reached their goals yet, but I want to know the difference between their goals and the goals of Taliban."

Javed proudly iterated that 'India will never become a Talibani country'.