'The Extraction' star Chris Hemsworth shares his love for India

Chris Hemsworth recently engaged in a conversation with Sonakshi Sinha for a wellness brand where he spoke about his love for India, the COVID-19 crisis and more.

In the video, Chris said, "I love India. I love the people and I love the food. It is a very warm and welcoming atmosphere over there."

Spilling some beans about the time he spent in India while shooting his project 'The Extraction', the actor added, "We had thousands of people turning up to watch our shooting and cheering at the end of every take. It was like being on a stage somewhere. It was a very unique and special experience. And it is very close to my heart." Reacting to the comments, Sonakshi said, "India loves you too, Chris."

Sonakshi also heaped praises on Chris for inspiring millions with his fitness videos. She said, "I am inspired by you."

Apart from this, the actors also discussed their newfound hobbies, things or people they want to keep away from and their favourite breakfast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in 'Double XL' co-starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film talks about body positivity

and women championing each other. The film is scheduled for release this year.