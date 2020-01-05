The entertainment changemakers

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ask anyone in Bollywood, and you would probably get the same reply on Ayushmann Khurrana. When it comes to this versatile actor, picture abhi baaki hai.

Ayushmann goes into 2020 with seven straight successes spread over the past few years, ranging from hits to superhits. Ayushmann has brought an important change into the Hindi film industry. He has proved that a successful star need not compromise on quality of his cinema and performances in order to entertain and reach out to maximum people and ensure hits at the box-office.

His other film in 2020 as of now is Gulabo Sitabo. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan with him for the first time, and directed by Shoojit Sircar. When it comes to Ayushmann, the success we have seen so far just seems like a preparatory phase in his bid to move to the level of glory. The actor's USP has been setting off disruption in whatever he does–with release patterns, the roles he chooses and the projects he opts for. In 2020, he will continue reorganising the definition of Bollywood stardom with his quirky roles.

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Turn

At the title song launch of her new film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone insisted the film, an unflinching account of an acid attack survivor, was not really a risk for a top mainstream star like her.

For one, not many superstar heroines in Bollywood have ever stepped out of their comfort zone of perfection to attempt such a drastic makeover, and portray such a grotesque face of realism.

More importantly, it also marks a progression for the leading lady as an entrepreneur. With a strong role like Chhapaak, Deepika makes a case for taking the image of the mainstream heroine beyond body beautiful, while imagining heroine-oriented scripts.

Maybe, Chhapaak cannot change that reality overnight, but the fact that the film has become a talking point even before release shows Deepika Padukone has made a start somewhere in mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Hollywood's female superheroes

It's going to be the year of female superheroes. The majority of superhero movies in 2020 will narrate stories of female superheroes, or at least have very strong female superhero characters, giving a feminist touch to the superhero universe.

The year will start with actor Margot Robbie coming back as Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey. She will come with her gang Mary Elizabeth Winstead's huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Rosie Perez's detective Renee Montoya. Marvel Studios' Black Widow will also be redefining the superhero universe with women power in focus.