'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' reign supremacy

Los Angeles: 'The Crown' reigned supreme at this year's 'Primetime Emmy Awards' as the 'Netflix' series won seven awards, including 'Drama Series' and 'Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series' for Olivia Colman's outgoing stint as Queen Elizabeth II.

'Apple TV+' show 'Ted Lasso', featuring Jason Sudeikis in the main role, emerged the second biggest winner of the premiere television event on September 19 with four wins, following closely by Kate Winslet-starrer 'Mare of Easttown' and Jean Smart-starrer 'Hacks', both 'HBO' series.

After a virtual event last year, the 2021 ceremony was held in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at 'L A Live Entertainment' complex and was broadcast in a live telecast on 'CBS' and 'Paramount+'. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the show that ran for over three hours.

'The Crown' also claimed trophies for writing and directing honours in a drama series for 'Peter Morgan and Co' and swept the entire acting awards in the category with wins for Gillian Anderson (Supporting Actress), Tobias Menzies (Supporting Actor) and Josh O'Connor (Best Actor).

For playing the eponymous character of Ted Lasso, an idealistic all-American football coach, who despite having no soccer coaching experience at all, is hired to manage an English football club, Sudeikis won the 'Emmy' for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series'.

The show, which has been renewed for a third season, was also named the 'Outstanding Comedy Series'.

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein brought laurels to 'Ted Lasso' in the supporting acting categories in the comedy series segment.

'Mare of Easttown', a police procedural crime drama, picked up three acting 'Emmys' for its actors, including series lead Winslet in the 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie'.

Thanking the show's creator Brad Ingelsby for writing 'a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother', Kate said the show gave a chance for people to collectively talk about something other than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"With 'Mare of Easttown', it is this cultural moment that brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching our show," she said.

Julianne Nicholson, who plays Mare's best friend and confidant Lori in the show, was named the 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie'.

Nicholson dedicated her win to co-star Winslet and 'all the ladies out there in Philadelphia, in Kabul, in Texas or anywhere'.

For his turn as Detective Colin Zabel, the star-struck yet level-headed county detective called in to assist Mare, Evan Peters won the 'Emmy' in the 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie' category.

Jean Smart, a Hollywood veteran who took home her career fourth 'Emmy', was recognised as the 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series' for 'Hacks'. In the show, she plays Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comic who needs to stay relevant in showbiz.

'Hacks' also scored two more wins in writing and directing (for a comedy series) for Lucia Aniello.

'The Queen's Gambit' is another entry in the winners' list, with the 'Netflix' show bagging two 'Emmys' of 'Outstanding Limited Series' and 'Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' for Scott Frank.

Actor-writer Michaela Coel scored an 'Emmy' award in the 'Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series' category for her hit and critically-acclaimed series 'I May Destroy You'.

In the 'HBO' show based on her personal experience, Coel starred as Arabella, a young woman who seeks to rebuild her life after she recalls being drugged and raped at a local nightclub.

Ewan McGregor was adjudged the 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie' for his titular role in 'Halston'.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' won its fourth award in a row in the category. It marks host-creator RuPaul's 11th trophy to create the record.

He also became the most awarded person of colour

in 'Emmy' history after his show won a trophy for 'Outstanding Competition Program'.