'The Crown', 'Schitt's Creek' rule TV categories

Los Angeles: Critically-acclaimed royal drama 'The Crown' and Canadian comedy series 'Schitt's Creek' dominated the television categories at the 'Golden Globes 2021' nominations.

The nominations for the award ceremony, which marks the beginning of Hollywood award season that culminates

with the 'Oscars', were announced by actors Taraji P Henson

and Sarah Jessica Parker virtually.

'The Crown' roared to the top of all TV candidates with six nominations, including lead acting nods for Olivia Coleman, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as well as supporting nods to Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.

In the best television series (drama) category, the Peter Morgan-created show will face tough competition from other 'Netflix' shows 'Ozark' and 'Ratched'

as well as Disney Plus' 'The

Mandalorian' and HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'.

Coleman and Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the show, were nominated in the best actress category, alongside Jodie Comer of 'Killing Eve', Laura Linney for 'Ozark' and Sarah Paulson for 'Ratched'.

O'Connor will face a tough road ahead for himself in the best actor (drama) category as he will face off against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) and Al Pacino (Hunters).

The father-son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy received nominations in the best actor (comedy) and best supporting actor.

Eugene Levy will face competition from Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

While Dan Levy will be going up against John Boyega (Small Axe), Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule), Jim Parsons (Hollywood) and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing).

In best actress (musical or comedy), Catherine O'Hara is joined by Lily Collins of 'Emily in Paris', Kaley Cuoco of 'The Flight Attendant', Elle Fanning of 'The Great' and Jane Levy of Zoey's 'Extraordinary Playlist'.

'The Queen's Gambit' star Anna Taylor-Joy deservedly earned a nod in the best actress (miniseries or television film) for her portrayal of a gifted chess prodigy in the show.

In the best actor (miniseries or television film), Mark Ruffalo will compete against Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke and Hugh Grant.