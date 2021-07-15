'The character comes with a lot of responsibility'

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon, who is set to star in the multi-lingual period saga 'Adipurush', said playing the iconic character of goddess Sita comes with a lot of responsibility, something the team of the film is aware of.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh.

Lately, several artistes faced online trolling and call for boycott for their projects on social media with users alleging the makers of hurting their religious sentiments, be it the title change of Akshay Kumar's film from 'Laxmi Bomb' to 'Laxmii' or the controversy around a scene in the web series 'Tandav'.

Sanon said that the team of 'Adipurush' understands the importance of depicting the story with sensitivity.

"We have to stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and of all characters," revealed the 'Raabta' star.

The 30-year-old Bollywood actor also said that Raut, who also directed 2020 period blockbuster 'Tanhaji', is an 'extremely aware' filmmaker.

"I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well that I do not see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well," she shared.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's 'T-Series', went on floors earlier this year.

Sanon, who has shot considerable portions for the film, said it was a delight to work with Raut, Prabhas and Khan, who are all her first-time collaborators.

"Everyone is amazing, warm and so correct for the part. I shot with Prabhas at the beginning of my schedule. My next schedule was with Saif. Both are quite different personalities but extremely entertaining in their way," admitted Kriti.