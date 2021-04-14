'The Big Bull' is 'Top OTT of the week'

Disney Hotstar's series 'The Big Bull' might not have managed to impress the audience, but the Abhishek Bachchan starrer surely made headlines on the Internet. The Kookie Gulati directorial, inspired by the life of the controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta, had started streaming from April 8. It was announced as the 'Top OTT original of the week' by 'Ormax Media', which aggregates numbers of content on streaming.



Abhishek shared the poster of the happy announcement on his social media page, which also showed that the film has had 5.8 million streams till now. It was calculated as per the buzz that started between April 2 to April 8. Responding to the feat, the 45-year-old actor said that it was amazing and humbling for him and even thanked people for watching the film.

"This is so amazing and humbling! Thank you all so much for watching 'The Big Bull' and for all the love. I appreciate it," he tweeted.

Not just Abhishek's fans but his family also had good things to say about his latest release. His father, actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog saying, "For a Father, it is ever a moment of great pride to see their 'progress report' prosper and do well. I am no different from any other father. The mention of such a feat always brings emotion and tears, particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value."

The megastar also mentioned, " 'The Big Bull' had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier but the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different."

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, 'The Big Bull' also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.