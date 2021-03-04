The badminton champion who picked the sword

The teaser of Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina' came out recently and it would be safe to say that the Bollywood actor's appearance as the badminton champion looks impressive - complete with the mole on her cheek and the shots on the badminton court that made the world wake up to her talent.

The short video begins with Parineeti, who talks about how half of the Indian population comprises of females who are married off at the age of 18 with nothing left to their life story.

She continues, "But this did not happen with me as I picked the sword in place of a pan and ladle."

The video moves forward to show how her parents and coach encouraged her and worked hard with her to make her the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, five medals in Commonwealth Games and become the only Indian woman badminton player to become world number one.

The film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such w 'Stanley Ka Dabba'. 'Saina' is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26.