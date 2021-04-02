The audition process is unrealistic: Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan said that he finds the process of auditioning 'unrealistic' and that director Kookie Gulati would have replaced him on their upcoming film 'The Big Bull', had he auditioned for the part. The 'Breathe 2' star plays stockbroker Hemant Shah, who is said to be inspired by Harshad Mehta.

In his recent interview, he said that 'there was no audition involved' and that he was offered the role in 2019 by actor-producer Ajay Devgn.

"Ajay called me and said, 'I have heard the script, I'm going to be producing it and I would like for you to do it'. And it was a 'yes' right there. I got lucky because he gave me such a fantastic film to do and such a great character to play. So thankfully, no auditioning, because I am terrible at auditioning," Abhishek confessed.

He added, "I'm pretty sure had I auditioned for the film, Kookie would have replaced me. I find the process even more unrealistic than making a movie. When you go in to audition, you are not prepared at all as you have not done any homework. You are not in the mind- space."

Abhishek said that he has the utmost respect for casting directors, but that he finds the audition process unnatural.