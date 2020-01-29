New Delhi: After achieving critical & box office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad, which will be released on February 28. The film starts Tapsee Pannu in the lead role, will release the trailer on January 31.



Talking more about her film Thappad, the lead actress Tapsee Pannu shares, "Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society."

She further added, "To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year's Pink"

The movie has an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi and Ram Kapoor.