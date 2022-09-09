'Thank God' trailer - 'Chitragupt' Ajay Devgn shows Sidharth Malhotra a mirror

The trailer for Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's social comedy 'Thank God' came out and looks amusing and interesting at the same time. Ajay plays the all-decked-up in a black suit Chitragupt, the Hindu deity assigned the task of keeping records of a person's good and evil acts on Earth. As Sidharth Malhotra meets with a car accident, he reaches Yamlok (hell) for the time being while hanging between life and death. There, he has to deal with Chitragupt, who shows him the mirror about how he had been leading his life on Earth.

The funny trailer even has Ajay showing off his godly avatar by emerging into a giant fire figure. He shows Sidharth how he had anger issues, was jealous of his wife's success, had feelings of lust towards an angel-looking Nora Fatehi and has a delusion that he can become a Singham.

The film has been directed by Indra Kumar of 'Total Dhamaal' fame. It stars Rakul Preet Singh as Sidharth's cop wife. The two are shown as parents of a school-going girl in the film.

The trailer description read: "Iss Deepawali hoga, sabhi karmo ka hisaab (All good and bad deeds will be calculated this Diwali). A man, full of all sins and confusion reaches 'Yamlok' where Chitragupt offers him to play a game of life. Indra Kumar promises to put all the viewers on a hilarious rollercoaster ride with 'Thank God'."

'Thank God' is a 'T-Series Films' and 'Maruti International' production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release around Diwali on October 25 this year.