'TFM' S2 to release on Feb 12, 2021

The new season of 'The Family Man' is poised to have a bigger scale, spectacular action and a deadlier nemesis, as it will be available to stream on 'Amazon Prime Video' in India and across 240 countries and territories.



Created by the maverick duo, Raj and DK, the new season of 'Amazon Original Series' will mark the digital debut of superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins

the stellar cast of the show including actors Manoj Bajpayee,

Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas.

The OTT platform had launched an intriguing teaser of the web series' second season recently, which led to a wave of euphoria amongst its fans across the country. Putting an end to the speculation and giving joy to millions of fans who have been awaiting the final confirmation on the launch date, 'Amazon Prime Video' officially announced February 12, 2021, as the launch date for the new season of the award-winning show.

In the upcoming new season, Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj), will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, which is played by Samantha while he struggles to balance his personal and professional life.